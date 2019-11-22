Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
1088 Thomas Ln.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
1088 Thomas Ln.
View Map
Joann Andracki Obituary
Andracki, Joann
Joann P. Andracki, age 87, of Upper Arlington, died Friday, November 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Zenon "Andy" Andracki and her daughter Patty Grady. Survived by son, Jim Andracki and daughter-in- law, Brenda; daughter, Peggy Williams and son-in-law, Gary; son-in-law, Tom Grady, all of Columbus; grandchildren, Ashley and Luke Andracki, Kelly and Katie Grady, and Rachel, Aaron and Jared Williams; nieces, Julie Shaw and Denise Escobedo. Longtime member of St. Timothy Church. Life member of HEIH. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 11a.m. at St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Ln., where friends may call one hour prior to Mass. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Patty Grady Memorial Tuition Assistance Fund, St. Timothy School. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
