Hickle, Joann Baldwin
1929 - 2019
Joann began her journey into God's promise eternal life on October 9th, 2019. For 89 plus years she exuded unmatched beauty, kindness, and warmth. In Joann's life she touched many hearts with her generosity and grace. She attended Columbus School for Girls and Bexley High School and graduated from her beloved The Ohio State University, where she met her husband of 47 years, Clyde Stephan Hickle. Joann was a member of The Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at OSU. She was also a member of Childhood League, Junior League, Buckeye Boys' Ranch, Mary Ritter Garden Club, The Ohio State University President's Club and Buckeye Club, The Blue Elm Bridge Club, Columbus Country Club, Jefferson Country Club, The Childhood Friend's Travel Buddies, The Gahanna Lunch group and her Brownsville Texas buddies. She was proceeded in death by her husband and granddaughter Alexandra Rowe, sister Barbara Lewis and parents Francis Foss and Eugene Edgar Baldwin. She is survived by daughters, Deborah (Jim) Ferrell, Susan (Hoby) Griset, Diane (Jerry) McKenzie, Barbara (Patrick) Losacco; grandchildren, Chris Ferrell, Aaron Griset, Missy Guerra, Kelly Crosby, Brian Griset, Michael Losacco, Haley Losacco, Meredith Dorman, Stephan McKenzie and Chase Rowe: great grandchildren, Josie, Maddie, Bella, Alexis, Xavier, Jordan, Ethan, Lucas, Luke, Sara and Isiah; adopted daughter and son, Anne Farley and Michael Zikas. The family expresses immense gratitude to the team of care givers who gracefully and lovingly made Joann's life comfortable in her final months of life, Dot, Robin, Donna, Sharon, Evelyn, Miriam, Billie and Hospice nurse Rhonda. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow services at 4:30 pm at New Albany Country Club, 1 Club Lane, New Albany. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Alexandra Rowe to Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. To offer condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019