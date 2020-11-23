Colopy, JoAnn
1930 - 2020
JoAnn Mary (Sapp) Colopy, age 90, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. She was lifetime member at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Preceded in death by husband Carl, parents Harley and Goldie Sapp, 3 infant daughters, sisters Patricia Magaw, Rita Wilcox, Alice McKeon and Kathy Gilchrist, brother James Sapp, grandson Jeff Colopy Jr. Survived by, children, Mike (Mary) Colopy, Debbie (Dan) Minck, Jeff (Wanda) Colopy, Diane (Bill) Thurston, Sue (Dean) Smith, Carol (Ken) Norris, Joe (Beth) Colopy, James (Amy) Colopy and Jenni (Paul) Belau; 27 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Mike) Spiers; brothers, Tom (Roseann) Sapp and Joe (Nancy) Sapp; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Tuesday 5-7PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St Joseph Cemetery, with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the St Jude Foundation at www.stjude.org
