1/
JoAnn Colopy
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colopy, JoAnn
1930 - 2020
JoAnn Mary (Sapp) Colopy, age 90, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. She was lifetime member at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Preceded in death by husband Carl, parents Harley and Goldie Sapp, 3 infant daughters, sisters Patricia Magaw, Rita Wilcox, Alice McKeon and Kathy Gilchrist, brother James Sapp, grandson Jeff Colopy Jr. Survived by, children, Mike (Mary) Colopy, Debbie (Dan) Minck, Jeff (Wanda) Colopy, Diane (Bill) Thurston, Sue (Dean) Smith, Carol (Ken) Norris, Joe (Beth) Colopy, James (Amy) Colopy and Jenni (Paul) Belau; 27 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Mike) Spiers; brothers, Tom (Roseann) Sapp and Joe (Nancy) Sapp; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Tuesday 5-7PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St Joseph Cemetery, with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the St Jude Foundation at www.stjude.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved