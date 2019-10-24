|
|
Dolby, JoAnn
1939 - 2019
JoAnn Grace (nee Maselli) Dolby, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home in Columbus. Born June 9, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter to the late Ralph Maselli and Julia (Miller) Maselli. JoAnn spent her life as a dedicated mother raising four daughters. Over the years, she proudly worked for the Columbus Dispatch, the Kroger Company, and the Fritsche Corporation. Our mother was a strong, extremely intelligent, well informed woman. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always there if we needed her. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, loved to read, and was a wonderful decorator, gardener, and euchre player. Preceded in death by her brother Ralph Maselli, Jr., granddaughter Emily JoAnn Baker, and grandson Andrew Dillon Dolby. Survived by daughters, Jackie (Humphry) Rodriguez, Teresa (Humphry) Thornton, Debbie Dolby, and Christine Dolby; sisters, Dianne (Joseph) Woods and Sheryl (Roy) Twidt; sister-in-law, Terri Maselli; grandchildren, Jason Munn, Joseph (Leah) Munn, Edwin John Baker, Caitlyn Callander, Adam (Shannon) Callander, and Sarah Callander; great grandchildren, Collin Langdale, Journey Rich, and Marin Grace Rose Callander-Burg; and a number of other family members and friends. Last Thanksgiving, a family friend, Amy, told our mother, "Look at what you have done, JoAnn. All of this is because of you." She was referring to all the children and grandchildren...her family who were all together (after years) with her, for what was our last Thanksgiving together. Our mother was so proud. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, sadness, crying, or pain. All the old ways are gone." Revelation 21:4 Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230, where a memorial service will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 6pm. A natural burial will take place at a later date for immediately family only. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019