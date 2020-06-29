Edwards, JoAnn
1950 - 2020
JoAnn Edwards passed away to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Crome; children, Martin L. (Sharonda) Crome and Christina M. (Gregory) Hutchins; grandchildren, Darien (Alissa) Crome, DeRon Crome, Daelyn Crome, and Ayden Hutchins; great grandchildren, Niomi, Sebastian, and Isabel Crome; three brothers; four sisters; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; her special aunt, Betty Williams; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation will be held at The Potters House, 3220 Lowell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43204 on Wednesday, July 1, from 11am-12noon, at which time there will be a celebration of life. Visit www.calimanfuneralservices.com for extended obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.