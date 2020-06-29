JoAnn Edwards
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwards, JoAnn
1950 - 2020
JoAnn Edwards passed away to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Crome; children, Martin L. (Sharonda) Crome and Christina M. (Gregory) Hutchins; grandchildren, Darien (Alissa) Crome, DeRon Crome, Daelyn Crome, and Ayden Hutchins; great grandchildren, Niomi, Sebastian, and Isabel Crome; three brothers; four sisters; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; her special aunt, Betty Williams; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation will be held at The Potters House, 3220 Lowell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43204 on Wednesday, July 1, from 11am-12noon, at which time there will be a celebration of life. Visit www.calimanfuneralservices.com for extended obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
The Potters House
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
The Potters House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved