Fosselman, JoAnn
1935 - 2020
JoAnn Fosselman, age 84, passed peacefully on June 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Church of the Messiah United Methodist in Westerville, Ohio. A memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House/ OhioHealth Hospice. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
1935 - 2020
JoAnn Fosselman, age 84, passed peacefully on June 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Church of the Messiah United Methodist in Westerville, Ohio. A memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House/ OhioHealth Hospice. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.