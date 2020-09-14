1/
JoAnn Freeman
1929 - 2020
JoAnn Freeman, 91, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born July 17, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Harold and Mary (Lockard) Hall. She worked for Sealtest Ice Cream. She drove a school bus for Southwestern City Schools for many years. Member of Harrisburg U.M.C. and an active member of the Grove City Evans Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling and antiques. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence. JoAnn is survived by her best friend and sister, Esta Fields; niece, Tami Fields; nephew, David and Kim Fields and their children. A Graveside Service will be held 1pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery, 3605 Grove City Rd, Grove City. Contributions in JoAnn's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
