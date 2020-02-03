The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Hall

Add a Memory
Joann Hall Obituary
Hall, Joann
1928 - 2020
Joann Marie (Dorn) Hall, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born September 9, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late George and Margaret Dorn. Joann and Jim enjoyed camping and traveling for many years, visiting all 50 states and spending many winters in Arizona. Together, they also enjoyed Malibu Car Racing during their retirement. Joann was a fantastic beautician and also loved volunteering, crocheting, cross-stitching, and basket weaving, making many items for her children and grandchildren. Joann is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James Hall; children, Nancy (Jim) Snider, Peggy (Allan) Hieatt, Betty (Robert, deceased) Paolini, Larry (Tammy) Hall, Gary (Sheri) Hall; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Guy, and Betty Hartwig; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Father James Colopy, Celebrant. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joann's memory to Capital City Hospice or the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now