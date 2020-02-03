|
|
Hall, Joann
1928 - 2020
Joann Marie (Dorn) Hall, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born September 9, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late George and Margaret Dorn. Joann and Jim enjoyed camping and traveling for many years, visiting all 50 states and spending many winters in Arizona. Together, they also enjoyed Malibu Car Racing during their retirement. Joann was a fantastic beautician and also loved volunteering, crocheting, cross-stitching, and basket weaving, making many items for her children and grandchildren. Joann is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James Hall; children, Nancy (Jim) Snider, Peggy (Allan) Hieatt, Betty (Robert, deceased) Paolini, Larry (Tammy) Hall, Gary (Sheri) Hall; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Guy, and Betty Hartwig; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Father James Colopy, Celebrant. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joann's memory to Capital City Hospice or the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020