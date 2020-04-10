Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Joann Hemry


1936 - 2020
Joann Hemry Obituary
Hemry, Joann
1936 - 2020
Joann Hemry, 83, passed away on April 7, 2020. Joann was born on September 18, 1936 in Columbus, OH to the late Edward and Dorothy (Dickinson) Wolgamot. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Steven L. Hemry; sister, Dorothy Furr; and brother, Steven E. Wolgamot. Joann is survived by her daughters, Kate Ertel, Vickie (Tom) Ramey, Debbie (Ron) Osborne, Joyce (Bill) Cassidy and Paula (Doyne) Morrison; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mom provided a home filled with love and laughter teaching us the value of family, humor, honesty and compassion. She has left a lasting impression on those whose lives she touched and will be greatly missed. A graveside service for Joann will be held later this Summer at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to Joann's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
