James (Mrs. James) - Kamer (O'Brien), Joann

1943 - 2019

Joann was born October 23, 1943 and died May 1, 2019 from COPD and smoking. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Everett Reynolds and Leona Abel Reynolds. Joann attended St. Mary Magdalene grade school as a child and returned as an adult to teach there for 38 years. She graduated from Holy Family High School, Ohio University and Ohio Dominican. She considered herself fortunate to have a profession she loved and enjoyed making her classes fan for her students. She especially enjoyed teaching Art and Social Studies. She was married to her husband and best friend Dick Kamer. They shared a love of travel and visited Mexico, the Dutch Islands, Europe, especially Germany and Australia. They also shared a love of gardening and entering garden shows. Joann was known for her Christmas cookies, several printed in the Dispatch Christmas cookie edition and for her homemade pies. She had a collection of orchids she liked caring for and getting them to rebloom. She was a member of the old Maennerchor club, the Shamrock Club, and the Holy Family lunch bunch. Joann attended St. Mary Magdalene church. She is survived by her husband, Richard Kamer; her sister, Judy Willis; cousins, Charlene Hampton and Cheryl Peters, the Francis Family and Gary and Betty James; friends and neighbors, Tom and Janet McGue, Joe and Mary Ann Stewart. John and Joyce Line, Patty and Maureen Lorms; and longtime good friend, Ann Brock. Family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Ave., Columbus at 10am. Fr. Patrick Toner, Celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Soup Kitchen. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019