Arnold (Cunningham), Joann Louise
1931 - 2020
Joann Louise Arnold (Cunningham), 89, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born January 12, 1931 to Lawrence and Grace (Glancy) Ayers in Murray City, OH. She married the late Jerry Cunningham on February 12, 1950 in Columbus, OH and married David Arnold on November 4, 2000. She was a homemaker, friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westerville. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Greg (Stella) Cunningham; grandchildren, Todd (Leslie) Cunningham and Tim (Janeen) Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Zach, Gabby Cunningham and Andrew Przysiecki; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her son Larry Cunningham and her parents Lawrence Ayers and Grace Glancy Ayers Wallace. Friends will be received from 10:30am-12pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4686 East Walnut St., Westerville, OH with a service to follow at 12pm. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, OH. Condolences may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
