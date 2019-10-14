|
|
Reeves, JoAnn
1934 - 2019
JoAnn Reeves, 85, died October 10, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, where she lived most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Bing Reeves and brothers Jack and Chuck Inboden. She is survived by her three children, Debby (Mark) Sisson, Jeff (Leah) Reeves and Mark (Shelley) Reeves; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Donna Weber. JoAnn graduated from West High School in 1952. Over the years she was employed by the member of Burgess Avenue United Methodist Church, and more recently at Buckeye Christian Church. She was active in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Charity Newsies at www.charitynewsies.org. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, Ohio. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Grove City, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019