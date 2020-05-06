JoAnn Tukes
Tukes, JoAnn
JoAnn Tukes, age 62; 9:00 a.m. Public Visitation followed by 11:00 a.m. Private Family Funeral Service Saturday, May 9, 2020 Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave.; Interment Evergreen Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

