Welch, Joann

1944 - 2020

Joann Welch passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020, after a year of unexpected illnesses. Joann was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan on March 5, 1944 to Glenn and Helen (Kovacs) Sawyer. She loved ballet, cheer leading and sewing. On June 12, 1965 she married the love of her life, Brian. They shared a marriage of fifty-five years, but a union for a lifetime and a love for eternity. Joann is survived by her beloved and dedicated husband, Brian; son, Kevin (Lisa) Welch of Dublin, OH; grandson, Zachary; and daughter, Kerri Welch of Upper Arlington, OH; grandson Jake; and step granddaughters, Brittany, McKenzie and Michelle. Also survived by her sister, Debbie Sawyer of Michigan; nieces, Heather (Karl) Dittmar and Lindsey (Randy) Hall; her brother, Paul Sawyer of Michigan; nephew, Christopher; her sister-in-law, Nancy Kosobud of Illinois; and nephew, Adam. Her love and support of her family and others was never in question. She could comfort you through the worst of days. She loved arts and crafts, especially cross stitch and knitting, gardening, playing cards with special groups of friends, attending her grandsons' sporting events and planning special holiday celebrations with family. Joann was always engaged and loved being involved. Of all of her passions, none surpassed her love of her grandsons, Zack and Jake. Time spent with them was priceless. As a member of Twig 138, she spent over 45 years making handmade crafts to raise money for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Over the years, she was a member of several charities, but more recently she was dedicated to the Assistance League and Christ Child, knitting hundreds of hats for children in need. She and Brian loved to travel in their retirement. They visited Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Portugal, Germany, Hungary and Italy, which was their favorite. Truly a remarkable, generous and kind woman, her spirit will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Twig 138, PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216.



