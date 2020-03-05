The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Joanne A. Roberts


1929 - 2020
Joanne A. Roberts, age 90, passed away with family by her side Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A long-time resident of Powell, Ohio, she was the wife of David G. Roberts for 62 years, who predeceased her in 2013. Joanne was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1929 to Della and Clarence Rose. An accomplished musician, she played the organ for Sunday Masses for years. Joanne was also an artist, a seamstress, a quilter, and taught porcelain doll making. She loved nature and enjoyed working in her gardens her whole life. Joanne was also passionate about her pets and the animals who roamed her back yard. They were family to her. After raising a few collies, Joanne and Dave became good friends with Almost Home Dog Rescue of Ohio where they fostered and adopted Collies. Joanne is survived by her 3 children, David Roberts (Marcia), Jan Deppner (Joe), Dale Roberts (Jackie); 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and her loving Parson Russell Terrier, Missy. Calling hours will be held at Rutherford Funeral Home, in Powell, Ohio, Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-4pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Rd, Powell, OH 43065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
