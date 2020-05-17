Joanne Alioto May
1951 - 2020
May, Joanne Alioto
1951 - 2020
Joanne Alioto May lost her battle with Covid-19 on May 6, 2020 in Westerville, Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete Obituary. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

