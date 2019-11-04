The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Ballinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Ballinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Ballinger Obituary
Ballinger, Joanne
1928 - 2019
Joanne Stallsmith Ballinger, 91, formerly of Columbus, passed away October 13, 2019 at Wright House Memory Care in Mequon, Wisconsin. Graduate of Columbus North High School and The Ohio State University. Retired elementary school teacher and prior owner/operator of Centre Island Resort in Ontario, Canada. Former member of Hilliard United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Floyd Ballinger. Survived by children, David (Laura) Ballinger of Bozeman, Montana, Barbara (Lou) Henneck of Mequon, Wisconsin, and Paul (Jennifer) Ballinger of Dublin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1-3 pm on Friday, November 8 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Memorial service will follow at 3 pm. Memorial donations may be made to OSU's Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund (302185), 660 Ackerman Road, 6th Floor, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now