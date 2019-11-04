|
Ballinger, Joanne
1928 - 2019
Joanne Stallsmith Ballinger, 91, formerly of Columbus, passed away October 13, 2019 at Wright House Memory Care in Mequon, Wisconsin. Graduate of Columbus North High School and The Ohio State University. Retired elementary school teacher and prior owner/operator of Centre Island Resort in Ontario, Canada. Former member of Hilliard United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Floyd Ballinger. Survived by children, David (Laura) Ballinger of Bozeman, Montana, Barbara (Lou) Henneck of Mequon, Wisconsin, and Paul (Jennifer) Ballinger of Dublin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 1-3 pm on Friday, November 8 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Memorial service will follow at 3 pm. Memorial donations may be made to OSU's Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund (302185), 660 Ackerman Road, 6th Floor, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019