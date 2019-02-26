|
|
Bauer, Joanne
1926 - 2019
Joanne Bauer, 92, of Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. A memorial service honoring Joanne's life will be held on March 9 at 2 PM at Worthington Christian Village, 165 Highbluffs Blvd, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish can donate in Joanne's memory to Worthington Christian Village in honor of Joanne Bauer. To read Joanne's complete obituary, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019