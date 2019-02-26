Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Bauer


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne Bauer Obituary
Bauer, Joanne
1926 - 2019
Joanne Bauer, 92, of Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. A memorial service honoring Joanne's life will be held on March 9 at 2 PM at Worthington Christian Village, 165 Highbluffs Blvd, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish can donate in Joanne's memory to Worthington Christian Village in honor of Joanne Bauer. To read Joanne's complete obituary, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.