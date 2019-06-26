|
|
Chenoweth, Joanne
1945 - 2019
Joanne C. Chenoweth, 73, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 1, 1945 in Lawrence, MA to the late Robert and Agnes B. (Turnbull) Blazok. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Max Chenoweth; her children, Brenda (John) Smith-Derifield of Mt. Sterling, Max Chenoweth of Orient, Norman (Tish) Chenoweth of Circleville, and Jodi Chenoweth-Gammell of Columbus; grandchildren, Kevin, Tyler and Gracie, Brittnie, Kourtnie and Maxie, Norman and Sawyer, Dakota and Darren; great-grandchildren, Avah, Jaxon, Preston, Urjah, Malakai and Callie. The family would like to thank Mount Carmel Hospice for the care of their mother. Friends may visit Monday, July 1 from 5-8pm at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where the funeral will be held 11am Tuesday. Reverend Justin Robison officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice in memory of Joanne. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019