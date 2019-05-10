Home

Joanne Czap

Joanne Czap Obituary
Czap, Joanne
Joanne L. Czap, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2019. She was born in Neosho, MO on August 21, 1924 to the late Albert and Julia James. Joanne was a devoted wife and mother who created a home atmosphere of unconditional love. She was a talented florist and seamstress. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 50+ years, Lawrence Czap; sister, Mary Alice Nelson; brother, Albert James Jr.; son-in-law, Ronald Lowry. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Dan) Keene and Cathy (Greg) Beardshaw; granddaughters, Veronica Lowry, Christina Lowry, Elizabeth (Andrew) Jones; grandson, Michael (Amanda) Beardshaw; great-grandchildren, Jessica Lowry, Jacob Wolfe, Jersey Wolfe, Graham Jones and Bellah Beardshaw; great-great-granddaughter, Thea; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. A Prayer Service will begin at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 154 East Patterson Avenue. Fr. Antonio Carvalho, Celebrant. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2019
