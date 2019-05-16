Damron, JoAnne

1934 - 2019

JoAnne Mary Damron, age 85, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. JoAnne was born on February 12, 1934 to the late Joseph and Josephine Marcantonio. She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Kenneth and many loving brothers and sisters. JoAnne is survived by her daughters, Janis (Bruce) Thogmartin and Penny McCarver; stepson, Randy Damron; grandsons, Michael Thogmartin and Dylan McCarver; and sister, Deena Dereno. JoAnne will be remembered as a hard worker. She retired after many dutiful years of service from Riverside Methodist Hospital. She enjoyed old movies and music, and she loved singing. She was a wonderful mother and even better nana, and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9-10:30am at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will follow the Visitation at 10:30am. Fr. Anthony Davis, Celebrant. Entombment to follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view JoAnne's video tribute and extend condolences to the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019