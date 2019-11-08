|
|
Ellis, Joanne
Joanne Denser Ellis, 93, of Columbus, OH, died at home on 11-7-2019. She was born in Columbus on 8-8-1926 to the late Earl and Ruth Denser. She is also preceded in death by her husband Robert T. Ellis, daughter Barb Holderman and son-in-law Frank Beck. Survived by children, Nancy Beck, Judy (Rick) Frawley, Betty (Al) Altfater and Dan Jones; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mom was always busy sewing, baking, knitting, drafting and painting, mostly for others. She loved the water, watching the birds and sunsets at Sapphire Lake where family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and legacy. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019