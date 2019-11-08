The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Ellis Obituary
Ellis, Joanne
Joanne Denser Ellis, 93, of Columbus, OH, died at home on 11-7-2019. She was born in Columbus on 8-8-1926 to the late Earl and Ruth Denser. She is also preceded in death by her husband Robert T. Ellis, daughter Barb Holderman and son-in-law Frank Beck. Survived by children, Nancy Beck, Judy (Rick) Frawley, Betty (Al) Altfater and Dan Jones; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mom was always busy sewing, baking, knitting, drafting and painting, mostly for others. She loved the water, watching the birds and sunsets at Sapphire Lake where family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and legacy. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now