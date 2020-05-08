Emnett, Joanne
1921 - 2020
Joanne Emnett, passed away on May 6, 2020 due to COVID-19 at age 98 at Lakes of Monclova Care Facility, in Maumee Ohio. She was born on October 9, 1921 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was happily married to Howard (HB) Emnett for 46 years. She was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Reynoldsburg and St. Joseph's in Maumee. She was active in the Rosary Alter Society, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, The Catholic Ladies of Columbia, and the VFW Auxiliary. She was a very caring and generous person volunteering and donating to many different charities. She worked her entire adult life to help support her husband and family. Family was always most important for her and she will be dearly missed. All of our family and friends would always request her special potato salad at every gathering. Joanne Emnett was preceded in death by her husband Howard B. Emnett, parents Charles (Dorothy) Wetta, her brother David Wetta and her sister-in-law Betty, her sister Charlene and brother Billie during their toddler years, her brother-in-law Harry Yoder, and son-in-law Edward Bachman. She is survived by her daughter, Sandee Bachman; son, Charles (Julie) Emnett; and grandchildren, Larry (Joanne) Bachman, Kindl (Ann) Bachman, Marnie (Jean) Bachman, Brian (Juniper) Emnett, Kaitlyn (Joe) Gaines, Devin (Maddie) Emnett; great grandchildren, E.J., Evan, Jordyn, Rylee, Ellie and a new great grandchild due in July; her brother, Robert (Mary Ellen) Wetta; her sister, Becky (Scottie) Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, services will be live streamed on Wednesday, May 13 at 1pm on St. Joseph Catholic Church's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StJosephMaumee, or St. Joseph Parish YouTube Channel. Private entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus, Ohio. Our deepest appreciation to the Lakes of Monclova staff for loving care of Joanne for the last 4-5 years. We would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all of their professional care during her last days. Those who wish may contribute to Northwest Ohio Hospice Perrysburg Center at 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Joanne's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43232. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to offer condolences or to share a favorite memory of Joanne.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.