Joanne Barbara Khourie, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, died peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of 88 following a brief illness. She was born in Fulton, Kentucky on September 14, 1930 to Wadia and Hafeed, Lebanese immigrants who eventually settled in Petaluma, California where her mother's family, the Naifys, were named one of only 100 "Pioneer" families in the state. At the age of 18, Joanne moved to Columbus, Ohio where she married Ralph Khourie, raised her daughters and created lifelong friendships. An astute businesswoman, she and Ralph owned and managed Khourie's, Inc., later renamed The Collection, a well-known women's clothing store with three locations in Columbus. Joanne was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Upper Arlington. She was an avid sports fan whose Saturdays were reserved for Buckeye football and who never missed a tennis match. But she enjoyed nothing more than her weekly bridge and poker tournaments, from which she often returned delighted by her five-dollar winnings. Without a doubt, her life's greatest joy was her family. She was most fulfilled when her family was gathered around her table enjoying one of her famous Lebanese feasts. Her children and grandchildren inherited her love of cooking and did their best to preserve her cherished recipes, which proved challenging as she prepared everything by taste. Grams, as she was known by many who loved her, opened her home to her children and grandchildren and their friends without hesitation and, on any given night, could be found at her dining room table, rosé in hand, playing cards or backgammon into the morning hours. She lived a full, vibrant, and faithful life, and she will be deeply missed. Joanne is predeceased in death by her parents, sisters Helen (Lewis) Kassis and Margaret (Fred) Homra, daughters Catherine and Ellen Khourie, granddaughter Lisa Turnipseede, and son-in-law Larry French. Joanne is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Diane (Rich) Prettyman of Dublin, OH, Martha (Ron) Verhoff of Pittsburgh, PA, Marci (Les) Maynard of Lancaster, OH, Lisa French of Canal Winchester, OH, and Mary (Dave) Berg of Valencia, CA. Also surviving are grandchildren Matt (Sonya) Turnipseede, Jennifer (Dave) Simmons, Geoff (Dorinda) Verhoff, Kristin (Vince) Tassi, Andrew (Jessica) Maynard, Melissa Berg, and David (Anne) Berg. She leaves behind great-grandchildren Carina and Nicholas Turnipseede, Nathan and Alexa Simmons, Jackson Verhoff, Jacob Tassi, Lukas Berg, and Gabriel and Josephine Maynard. Joanne is also survived by her sister Jacqueline Tellier of Sacramento, CA., the father of their children, Ralph Khourie, his wife and Joanne's dear friend Patricia Khourie, their daughter Michelle, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. in Columbus, OH on Tuesday July 16 between 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Ln., on Wednesday July 17 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to or to FairHope Hospice & Palliative Care in Lancaster, OH. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019