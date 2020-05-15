Lamp, Joanne
1929 - 2020
Joanne Redman Lamp, age 90, of Columbus, OH passed away May 13, 2020. She was born May 26, 1929 in Groveport, OH. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Lamp; parents, Thomas E. and Dema B. Redman; grandson, Alexander Lamp. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Howard Grimm Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Sara Lynn Lamp and Joseph Lee; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Lisa Lamp; grandchildren, Michael and John Grimm, Nicholas and Lauren Lamp; great grandchildren, Camden and Vivienne Grimm. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date. Services will be private for family. Donations may be made in her name to the Army Emergency Relief Fund. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.