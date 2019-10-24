Home

Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Cemeter
More Obituaries for Joanne Suever
Joanne M. Suever


1939 - 2019
Joanne M. Suever Obituary
Suever, Joanne M.
1939 - 2019
Joanne Marie Suever, age 80, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family. Joanne was born on July 21, 1939, a daughter of the late James and Nellie Moore. Retired from Battelle Memorial Institute in 1994 after man years of dedicated service as an executive assistant. Joanne was a member of St Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church in Dublin, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and loving companions Buster and Thatcher. She is survived by her husband, Ron Suever; sister, Marilyn (Dr. Oliver Williams III) Williams; nieces, Janie (Stephan) Sahayda, Jennifer (Mark) Mattox; and nephew, Oliver Williams IV; great nieces, Kailyn and Callie Mattox and Charlie Jane Williams; great nephews, Toby and Cody Mattox and Oliver Williams V; along with loving companion, Chloe. A graveside service and interment will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1PM at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or your favorite animal rescue or pet shelter. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
