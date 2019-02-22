|
Oaks, Joanne
Joanne Oaks, died on February 4, 2019 at Mills Pond Nursing Home on Long Island. She was born in Buffalo, NY to Milton and Nina (nee Rees). Throughout her life she lived in many places but was especially fond of Hammondsport, NY where she spent time during her childhood and where she will be interred. Joanne was very gifted,being curious, intelligent and creative. An excellent singer, cook and hostess, she had the capacity of forming dear and long-lasting friendships. In her 40's, she went to Ohio State University where she earned a degree i Anthropology. She was an avid reader and enjoyed both fiction and nonfiction. She also loved watching (and supporting) PBS. She is survived by a son, Wayne Oaks (Karen Oaks); a daughter, Regan Oaks; and several grandchildren as well as many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to PBS.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019