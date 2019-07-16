Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3730 Broadway
Grove City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Pulsinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Pulsinelli


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Pulsinelli Obituary
Pulsinelli, Joanne
1927 - 2019
Joanne Pulsinelli age 91 of Grove City passed away July 15, 2019. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Pulsinelli, parents Hubert and Vera Noe Sr. and Daughter Sharon Lynn Pulsinelli Paleo. Survivors include her son Geno (Karyl) Pulsinell daughter Diana Pulsinelli; numerous grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Friends may visit Thursday July 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio. (Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM)Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3730 Broadway Grove City, OH. Rev. Fr. Daniel Millisor Celebrant. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The s or St. Jude's Hospital in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now