Pulsinelli, Joanne
1927 - 2019
Joanne Pulsinelli age 91 of Grove City passed away July 15, 2019. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Pulsinelli, parents Hubert and Vera Noe Sr. and Daughter Sharon Lynn Pulsinelli Paleo. Survivors include her son Geno (Karyl) Pulsinell daughter Diana Pulsinelli; numerous grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Friends may visit Thursday July 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio. (Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM)Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3730 Broadway Grove City, OH. Rev. Fr. Daniel Millisor Celebrant. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The s or St. Jude's Hospital in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019