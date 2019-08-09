Home

Joanne Reeg Obituary
Reeg, Joanne
1926 - 2019
Joanne E. Reeg, 92, of Gahanna, Ohio, completed her journey on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A loving woman of great faith, Joanne was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on December 19, 1926, the youngest of five children born to Fred W. and Blanche E. (Blanpied) Camp. Following her graduation from Hutchinson High School and the Grace Hospital School of Nursing, in 1948, Joanne served in the Army Nurse Corps during the Korean Conflict era in Panama, where she met Earl Howard Reeg Jr. They were married in Panama on June 9, 1951. She eventually worked at Grant Hospital as well as serving as an industrial nurse at Robert Shaw Controls. Joanne was an accomplished seamstress, a lovely soprano and found joy in everything! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Earl, her siblings Janice, Robert, Elizabeth and Thurlow. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Jo Reeg Gordon (Lt. Col. U.S. Army Ret.) and Emily (Gary) Lantz; grandsons, Mark (Heidi) Lantz, Steven (Soah) Lantz and Andrew (Amy) Lantz; great-grandchildren, Abbie, Jake, Ava, Charlie, Ian, Sammy, Luke and Ben; several nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends from 10-11am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with an 11am service to follow at Providence Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 7095 Summit Rd. SW, Pataskala, OH 43062. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pastors Stephen Dufresne and Leo Frailey presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 330 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, OH 45801, or online at dav.org, in Joanne's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
