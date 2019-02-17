Rinsma, Joanne

1928 - 2019

Joanne (Dunivant) Rinsma, 90, of Powell, OH passed away on February 12, 2019 after a nearly ten year valiantly fought battle with cancer and a wonderful life with her beloved family. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard "Dick" Rinsma; parents, William and Mary Will Dunivant, "Mama Dee and Daddy Dee"; brother, Bill Dunivant; and grandson, Christopher August. Survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Bill Kalbaugh; daughter, Diane; and sons, Robert (Phyllis) and Richard (Amy); grandchildren, Jeffrey (Gussie), Steven (Erin), David, Scott, Richard, Sarah, Adam and Ben; great-grandchildren Olivia and Elena; and many much loved cousins, nieces and nephews. Joanne was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and The Ohio State University in Marketing. She began her career in market research with Proctor and Gamble and after working for several years met Dick and spent many happy years raising their three children and supporting him in his Westinghouse Electric career.

Private family service In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory may be made to The Medical Oncology Sarcoma Fund at The James Cancer Hospital, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218. Please note Fund #314857 in the memo line of the gift. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful healthcare professionals from The Ohio State University James Hospital, Ohio Health and Heartland of Dublin who helped Joanne extend her life.