Statt, Joanne
Joanne D. Statt was born October 31, 1941 in Rochester, NY and died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at age 77 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Bernadette (Scheg) Statt. Joanne was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Columbus, OH where she was also a longtime employee and will be greatly missed. Joanne spent many years in the Central Ohio area as well as driving every other weekend to Stella Niagara, N.Y. to visit and attend mass alongside the Sisters all of whom she loved dearly. Predeceased by her sisters Christine M. Cregan and Lorraine Statt, and special friend Sr. Vicky Dixon. Survived by brothers, Gerard (Lona) and Bernard (Theresa Greth-Statt); sisters, Dolores (John) Dudinyak, Elaine Sullivan, Marilyn (Steven) Powell, Donna (Gary) Ehinger, Rosemary (Michael) Hanscom; brother-in-law, Daniel Cregan; dear friends, Jean Mitchell and Sheila Lutz; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Solemn High Requiem Mass, Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, where a visitation will take place from 9-10 am. Interment in Stella Niagara Cemetery, New York. Memorials may be made to the Stella Niagara Health Center, 4421 Lower River Rd., Stella Niagara, New York 14144 or The Jubilee Museum, PO Box 164234, Columbus, Ohio 43216. A special thanks to the staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for the care of Joanne. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
