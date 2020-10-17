Wright, Joanne T.
1935 - 2020
Joanne T. Wright, 84, of Frankfort, passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. at her daughter's home in Roxabel. She was born on Thursday, December 5, 1935 in Ross County, a daughter of the late Frank and Alice Locklear Thomas. She married Ed Dean Wright on January 23, 1955 and together they shared sixty-four years of marriage until his death on May 14, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Terry) Logan of Frankfort and Robyn Wright of Columbus, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one sister, Marian Glassco of Chillicothe, three brothers, Richie Thomas of Ft Worth, TX, Gary Thomas and Greg Thomas of Columbus, OH. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Wight and her brothers, Leon, Donald, Gerald "Buzz" Thomas. Family and friends are asked to attend a graveside service in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray will officiate the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be recommended. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Joanne on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com