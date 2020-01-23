|
Cooper, Joanne Vercoe
1926 - 2020
Joanne "Joey" Vercoe Cooper, age 93, daughter of Joseph McCord and Adrienne Smith Vercoe, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1926. Joanne graduated from Columbus School for Girls and attended Dennison University, where she became a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1947 she married Dr. Robert F. Cooper. They had 4 children, Marcia, Robert (Molly), Michael (Shirley), and Christopher (Ruth Ann) Cooper; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Joanne was a member of the Junior League, Pleasure Guild, Twig 130, DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), Colonial Dames of America, Women's Board of the Columbus Museum of Art, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae, Buckeye Ranch, Scioto Country Club and St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Ranch Foundation, 5665 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123, Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020