|
|
Vollrath, Joanne
1928 - 2019
Joanne Vollrath, 91, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born July 23, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert P Vollrath, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Mary Dasher of Marysville, OH, sister-in-law Frances (Robert) Hauser and brother-in-law Herbert (Christine) Vollrath. Joanne is survived by her brother, Dale (Mary Jane) Dasher; nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Steve) Hamilton, Larry (Deb) Dasher, Michael (Mary L) Dasher, Molli Dasher-Queen, James (Libby) Hauser, Becky (Pete) Bennett, Jane (Harold) Sieberth, Gary (Judy) Vollrath; numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews as well as special godchild, Shelley (John) Pultz; and dear friends, Les and Pat Nicol. Joanne's family will receive friends Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12pm at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, where the funeral service will be held at 2pm. Interment at Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Gethsemane Lutheran Church food pantry of Columbus, OH or Trinity Lutheran Church of Marysville, OH. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019