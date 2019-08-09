|
|
Wills, Joanne
Joanne E. Wills, age 87, passed away August 7, 2019. Graduate of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, and member of Village Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and daughter Elizabeth. Survived by children, Dan, Rebecca (Robert) Kelling, and Stephen; brother, Robert (Mary) Jordan; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 nieces. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019