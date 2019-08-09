Home

Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Following Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
Joanne Wills
Joanne Wills


1932 - 2019
Joanne Wills Obituary
Wills, Joanne
Joanne E. Wills, age 87, passed away August 7, 2019. Graduate of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, and member of Village Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and daughter Elizabeth. Survived by children, Dan, Rebecca (Robert) Kelling, and Stephen; brother, Robert (Mary) Jordan; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 nieces. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
