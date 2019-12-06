|
|
Zemolong, Joanne
1943 - 2019
Joanne Joyce Zemolong, age 76, Monday, December 2, 2019, Mt. Carmel East Hopsital. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and St. Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Spirit Parrish. Preceded in death by husband of 52 years Francis. Survived by sons, Jeff (Deborah) Zemolong, Steven Zemolong and Carmen Chrysler; grandchildren, Daniel Zemolong, Shana Bobersky, Zachariah Zemolong, Erica Eliason; great granddaughters, Lucy Mae Zemolong, Heleigh Bobersky; Connie Worthington, Deana (Frank) Springhetti, Brenda (Steven) Ford, Sharon Ford, Candi Oliverio, Rosemarie (Jack) Foster; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Monday, December 16, 2019, 12noon, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E Broad St. Father William Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations St. Vincent DePaul Society Holy Spirit Parrish. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019