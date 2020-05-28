Dervin, Jocelyn
1932 - 2020
Jocelyn "Sue" Dervin, age 87, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Thankfully spared from the global pandemic, immediate family was allowed to be with her in her final moments. Born November 16, 1932 to Rankin and Ada Paul of Washington Court House, Ohio, she was the youngest sister to Woodward (Woody) and Judith (Craig). She attended Miami University and the Ohio State University, where she met Bob Dervin at the Student Union, and they were married March 18, 1954. She was a substitute teacher for Reynoldsburg City Schools, and she retired from Nationwide Children's Hospital. Having served as past President of the Central Ohio Orchid Society, for decades she grew orchids in her greenhouse and showed them, winning voluminous awards, including the achievement of a national award winner. She was so much more than the above. Her thoughtfulness, caring, adventurous spirit, and humor were loved by all, and she consistently faced final tribulations with indominable cheerfulness and grace. Survivors include daughter, Ann (Gillman) and husband, Greg, with children, Kirk and Kristen; son, Robert and wife, Sharon with children, Rob, Jennifer and granddaughter, Ariel; and son, Dale. With the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, a private service is planned Saturday, May 30 at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. In place of floral tributes, please consider making a donation to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Sue's name. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.