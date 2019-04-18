Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St PO Box 1413
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Resources
More Obituaries for Jocelynn Barstow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jocelynn Barstow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jocelynn Barstow Obituary
Barstow, Jocelynn
1927 - 2019
Patricia Jayne Barstow, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Patricia was born on April 25, 1927 to the late Carroll and Margaret Slupe. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Warren Barstow, brother Robert Slupe and sister Dolores Taylor. Patricia is survived by her children, Robert McMaster, John (Dorothea) Barstow, Todd Bartow and Kathryn (Jay) Marino; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patricia is also survived my many family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor and the Villas at St. Therese for their exceptional care to Patricia. Family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019, 5-8pm, at Kauber Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now