|
|
Chambers, Jodi
1971 - 2019
Jodi Kay Chambers, 47, of Springfield, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 in her residence. Born September 23, 1971 in Columbus; she was a daughter of Joseph and Martha (Rolfe) Chambers. Survivors include her lifetime partner Brian Gersper; children Emily Elizabeth Chambers, Robert Joseph Chambers and Chloe Rose Gersper all of Springfield; her mother Martha Chambers of London; granddaughter Brianna Rae Parker; sister Tiffany (Eric) Miller of Marysville; uncles David Rolfe of Columbus and Harold (Sue) Rolfe of Wilmington; several cousins including cousin Robin (Juan) Green of Grove City. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph R. Chambers; infant daughter Rebecca Chambers; grandmothers Helen Chambers and Mary Jo Whiteside Rolfe, grandfather Harold Rolfe and aunt June A. Chambers. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London with Pastor Dortha Ross officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11:30 AM Tuesday. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019