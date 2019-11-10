Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
Jody Blackburn


1953 - 2019
Jody Blackburn Obituary
Blackburn, Jody
1953 - 2019
Jody Carol Blackburn, age 65, of Canal Winchester, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 31, 1953 in Columbus to the late Jerry & Carol (Swigert) Scanlon. She was a 1972 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School. She is survived by her children, Jason (Brianna) Blackburn, Reynoldsburg, Ryan (Allison) Blackburn, Lewis Center, Katie Blackburn, Columbus; grandchildren, Melinda Sorenson, Colin and Erica Blackburn, Parker and Evan Blackburn; sisters, Jeri (Rick) Meachem, Florida, Jill (James) Acton, New Albany, Julie (Boyd) Norris, Texas; nieces, nephews, cousins; and her faithful companion, Rocky. Friends may visit 2-4 & 6-8 pm Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 8 pm. Friends who wish may contribute to Mt. Carmel Hospice in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
