Joe Carman
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carman, Joe
Joe "Pa Joe" Carman, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Joe was born June 25, 1953 in New Castle, IN to the late Thomas E and Betty J Carman. He was a graduate of Ball State University. Joe was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Joe was a partner at MZD Advertising for 30 years. He was also a Papa John franchisee and co-owner of Joe Willy's Restaurant in Columbus, IN. He was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to gather from 10am-12noon Tuesday, June 23 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Joe is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Mandy (husband, Scott) Long, Carissa (husband, Seth) Patton and Kurt Carman; grandchildren, Charlie and Cooper Long, Quinn Patton; sister, Sharon Burkholder. He was preceded in death by his grandson Crew Long and brother Jeff Carman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Dr., #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105 (www.kidneycancer.org). Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved