Carman, JoeJoe "Pa Joe" Carman, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Joe was born June 25, 1953 in New Castle, IN to the late Thomas E and Betty J Carman. He was a graduate of Ball State University. Joe was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Joe was a partner at MZD Advertising for 30 years. He was also a Papa John franchisee and co-owner of Joe Willy's Restaurant in Columbus, IN. He was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to gather from 10am-12noon Tuesday, June 23 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Joe is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Mandy (husband, Scott) Long, Carissa (husband, Seth) Patton and Kurt Carman; grandchildren, Charlie and Cooper Long, Quinn Patton; sister, Sharon Burkholder. He was preceded in death by his grandson Crew Long and brother Jeff Carman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Dr., #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105 ( www.kidneycancer.org ). Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.