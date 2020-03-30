Home

Joe Cummings Sr.


1948 - 2020
Joe Cummings Sr. Obituary
Cummings Sr., Joe
1948 - 2020
Joe O'neal Cummings Sr., age 71. Sunrise May 9, 1948 and Sunset March 24, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Lincoln Park Community Baptist Church, 675 E. Markison Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CUMMINGS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
