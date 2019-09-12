|
|
McKnight, Joe
1925 - 2019
Joe Bennie McKnight, died peacefully in his home in Columbus, Ohio on September 9, 2019 with Peggy, his wife of 69 years at his side. Joe led a full and meaningful life. He was born in Perry County, Alabama, to parents Joe and Julia (Lowery) McKnight, and grew up in Selma during the Great Depression. Joe graduated from A.G. Parrish HS in 1943 and Howard College in Birmingham, AL., and later earned his Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. He served in the Army Air Corps as a radio operator during WWII and achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant while in the Reserves during the Korean War. In his professional life, Joe worked for the Associated Press as a reporter, editor, correspondent, Assistant Bureau Chief, and feature writer, retiring in 1991 after 42 years of service. He continued to write after retirement as the editor of the National AP Retirees Newsletter. He also published a newsletter for his high school class in Selma, Alabama. Joe was a longtime member of the Society of Professional Journalists and received awards for Distinguished Service and Appreciation from the Central Ohio Chapter. Outside of work he enjoyed woodworking, genealogy, gardening, boating and skiing. He played tennis into his 90's. During their retirement years Joe and Peggy traveled the country and world together, and shared their journeys through hundreds of photographs taken by Joe. Above all else, Joe enjoyed his family. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Thompson); sons, Alan (Kathy), Brian (Linda), and Jon (Susan); grandchildren, Mark (fiancé, Hillary), Jeff, Doug (Rheta), and Kyle; great grandson, Hudson; sister, Marcelyn Jeffries. A private celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. of Joe's was the Mid-Ohio Foodbank. In lieu of flowers or gifts, those wishing to do so can make a donation in Joe's memory to them on their website at www.midohiofoodbank.org or by sending a check to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, OH 43123. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019