Norris, Joe

1925 - 2019

Joe Richard Norris, passed away peacefully at his home in Columbus, Ohio on June 30, 2019. He was 93 years old. Joe was born on August 14, 1925 in Ross County, Ohio, the son of William and Louise Norris. He was a veteran of World War II. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and was a licensed Funeral Director and embalmer for over 40 years. The majority of his professional career was spent at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, Upper Arlington, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marilyn Kay (Jacobs) Norris; and two daughters, Cynthia (John) Mendicino, West Pueblo, Colorado, Claudia (Richard) Shultz, Albany, Ohio; six grandchildren, Sasha Shultz (Benjamin) Reid, Peter Shultz, Maxwell Shultz, Aaron Appleby, Lindsay Appleby, and Joe Mendicino; great grandchild, Bowen Reid. He is also survived by brothers, Robert (Judy) Norris of Florida and Dwight (Shirley) Norris of Ashville, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Mark, by his brothers Carl and Paul, and sisters Lucille and Garnet. He was a dedicated member of the Hilltop Kiwanis Club for over 60 years. He was also a member of The Upper Arlington Lutheran Church for many decades. Joe enjoyed carefully tending his vegetable garden, tinkering in his workshop, and spending time on the golf course. He relished rooting for his favorite sports teams through all seasons. An upbeat and positive man, Joe had a smile for everyone and eyes that lit up the room. His sense of humor was sharp until the end of his life, as evidenced by this recently scrawled one-liner, "When you get too old to get in trouble- that's the time you start giving advice". His family was always happy to hear the wit and wisdom of Joe Norris. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church-Lytham Campus, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Interment at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Faith Mission, 500 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 245, Worthington, Ohio 43085, Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, or The Ohio Division, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019