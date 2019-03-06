The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Harvey, Joe W.
1931 - 2019
Joe Willie Harvey, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, March 4, 2019. He leaves to mourn his wife of 64 years, Effie Harvey; daughters, Deborah (Charles) Roddy, Beverly Harvey both of Columbus, OH and Patricia (Steven) Potter of Deptford, NJ; son, Joe L. Harvey of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Syreeta (Travis) Craig of Murfreesboro, TN, Joseph (Stephanie) Harvey of Whitehall, OH who Joe and his wife were legal guardians and raised; 7 other grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 10 am Monday, March 11, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Interment and graveside service will follow at 1:45 pm at Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
