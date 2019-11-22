Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
The "ROCK" Ministries' church
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The "ROCK" Ministries' church
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
The "ROCK" Ministries' church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
The "ROCK" Ministries' church
Pastor Joe Watkins Sr.


1953 - 2019
Pastor Joe Watkins Sr. Obituary
Watkins, Sr., Pastor Joe
1953 - 2019
It is with such disbelief and a heaviness of heart that we announce the sudden passing of J.T. Watkins, Sr., Pastor and Founder of The "ROCK" Ministries. Pastor Watkins was born Joe T. Watkins on October 31, 1953 in Milburn, West Virginia to Willie Belle and Johnny Watkins. His passing was peaceful with his wife DeLisa at his side. Married for 30 years, from their union and now left to mourn his passing are their children DeLisa Shelea, Hakeem JT, and Jewel. As well as his children from previous marriage, Joe T. Watkins, Jr. (Chandra), Joanne, Hiawatha, and Seleana. Born the 9th of 14th children he is preceded in death by both his parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters with the remaining 3 brothers and 5 sisters left to share the pain of their loss. Dedicated to the Lord's work for the last 42 years, this Heavy Weight Champ in the Lord will be missed by many. While the size of The "ROCK" Ministries' church may seem small to some- it's where he labored and served and to us it's home; we believe it is where he would want his Homegoing. So, on Sunday, 11/24/19, we will hold Church service at 11am as usual with his Glory Service (the Wake) scheduled from 3-5pm. The viewing starts at 9am on Monday, 11/25; the service celebrating his life will begin at 10am. A Legacy Walk is being planned from the church to Fairwood Avenue immediately following service. Arrangement entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019
