Joe Whitfield Sr.


1935 - 2020
Joe Whitfield Sr. Obituary
Whitfield Sr., Joe
1935 - 2020
Joe L. Whitfield Sr., age 84. Sunrise April 20, 1935 and Sunset April 15, 2020. Private services Saturday, April 25, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the WHITFIELD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020
