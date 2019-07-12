|
|
Yore, Joe
Joe Norman Yore, 74, passed away on July 8, 2019 at Arden Courts, an assisted living facility for memory care in Sarasota, FL. Joe was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2002 and later developed dementia as a result. He fought both of these diseases with courage and determination as he did everything he set his mind to. He was an inspiration to his family and friends.
Joe was born February 28, 1945, to John and Maxine Yore, their third and youngest son. Raised in Hilliard, OH, Joe was married to Patricia King, from West Liberty, OH on June 16, 1978. After retirement, Joe and Pat alternated seasonally between homes in Sarasota, FL and West Liberty, OH. Joe had two children: his daughter, Amy Yore, married to Jon Domachowski and living in West Liberty; and his son, James Yore, married to Erin (Scott) and living in Longwood, FL. His four grandchildren are Dylan and Amanda (Amy) and Carson and Shelby (Jamey). Joe's oldest brother Gene Yore (married to Doris DeVries) alternates between living in Seattle, WA and living in Minneapolis, MN. His second oldest brother, Don (married to Melissa Green) lives in Granville, OH. His brother-in-law, David L King (married to Marian Petty) lives in Bellefontaine, OH; and his sister-in-law, Gayle King (partner to Mark Strauss) lives in Sarasota, FL. David often said "he's not my brother-in-law. He's my brother," and all the rest of us, and all the generations of his nieces and nephews, thought so very highly of Joe. Before graduating from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, OH, Joe operated Yore Transportation, Inc. for seven years. He then worked for two Manufacturers' Representative companies selling industrial products and in 1987 he founded Electrical Marketing Services (EMS) in Orlando, FL. After retirement in 2005, he sold the business to his son. A note to OSU Buckeye fans: Lee Tressel was Joe's football coach at Baldwin Wallace University and occasionally Joe "baby sat" for his coach's young son, Jim Tressel. Joe enjoyed doing extensive remodeling to his homes with aid from family members and friends who got "hooked" into helping! He was an athlete throughout his life: playing football and wrestling for Hilliard High School and Baldwin Wallace University; training and running marathons with his brothers Don and Gene; getting up at 4 am to ride his bicycle before going to work; climbing Mt. Rainer and hiking the Pacific Crest Trail with his brother Gene; and finally in the last 15 months in assisted living care, fast walking around the facility grounds. He earned his pilot's license and owned a Piper Archer, flying for business trips and for pleasure. He enjoyed his motorcycles, especially the Harley Davidson, and took solo trips from Florida to Maine. For many years, Joe invited friends and family to watch the West Liberty Lions Club Antique Tractor Parade that went by his home in West Liberty, OH. He himself enjoyed tinkering on his own antique lawn tractors and a 1939 Farmall H tractor. Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, August 31 by gathering once again to watch the parade, tell stories and reminisce. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Arden Courts, 5509 Swift Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019