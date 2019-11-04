|
|
Howard, Joel
Joel L. Howard, age 53, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 2, 2019. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including racing, shooting and dirt bike riding. He was especially proud of his 1986 Mustang GT that looks as good as the day he bought it. He is preceded in death by his mother Theresa Howard. He is survived by his father, Laurence Howard; sisters, Melisa (Adam) McKinley and Andrea Howard-Evans; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road, where a Funeral Service will begin at 7p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019