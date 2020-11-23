Sloan, Joel
1946 - 2020
Joel Sloan, age 73, passed away on November 22, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Sol and Chana Sloan and son Matthew Allen Sloan. Survived by wife of 51 years, Cheryl Sloan; son, Jeremy Scott (Christa) Sloan; sisters, Marsha (Malcolm) Segelin and Roz Abrahams; brother, Ben (Cindy) Sloan; grandchildren, Colin, Evan, Owen and Emily Sloan; daughter-in-law, Amy Sloan; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25 at Forest Lawn - Temple Israel section. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joel's memory can made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
For the Zoom funeral link please email zoom1@epsteinmemorial.com